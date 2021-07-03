200,000 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Bought by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I comprises 1.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $24,110,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $10,050,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $9,045,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVCU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,286. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

