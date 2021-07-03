205,267 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

