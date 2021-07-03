21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 468,548 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of 21Vianet Group worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,533,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,846,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of VNET opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.23.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

