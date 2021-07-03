$242.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post sales of $242.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $144.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $907.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $913.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $903.95 million, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $917.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cohu by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

