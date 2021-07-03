267,200 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 267,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.59 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

