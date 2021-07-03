$301.83 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post sales of $301.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.20 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $230.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

LL opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $606.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

