322,241 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,019,000. Accenture comprises 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Accenture as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,860. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $305.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.09. The company has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

