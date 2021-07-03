33,411 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celsius by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $72.36 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 657.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.