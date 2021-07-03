$391.31 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $391.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.61 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $716,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,829. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

