-$4.58 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.60) and the highest is ($3.67). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($9.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

