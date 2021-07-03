418,683 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.56% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

SSAA stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.