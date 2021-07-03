419,101 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $120,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $160,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $428,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

SCOBU remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. 923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.