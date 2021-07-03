475,166 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 475,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCRCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 11,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,471. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.