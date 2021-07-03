$478.60 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report sales of $478.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.80 million to $481.40 million. Teradata posted sales of $457.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 491.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

