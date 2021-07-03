4,785 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

