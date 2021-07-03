4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) versus ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Head-To-Head Comparison

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 4D pharma and ALX Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 ALX Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00

4D pharma presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. ALX Oncology has a consensus target price of $98.80, indicating a potential upside of 76.74%. Given 4D pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than ALX Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares 4D pharma and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D pharma N/A -813.36% -170.06% ALX Oncology N/A -20.86% -17.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 4D pharma and ALX Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D pharma $690,000.00 250.07 -$30.50 million N/A N/A ALX Oncology $1.18 million 1,905.81 -$45.74 million ($2.37) -23.59

4D pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALX Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of 4D pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats 4D pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

