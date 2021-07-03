$51.63 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce sales of $51.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $207.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.07 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

