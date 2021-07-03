$550.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $550.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.40 million. MYR Group posted sales of $513.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYRG opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $92.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.72.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MYR Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.