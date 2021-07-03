552,771 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 552,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.13% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,817. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

