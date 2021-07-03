5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.5 days.

FPLSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FPLSF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 9,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.25. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.35%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

