$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $994.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $29.00 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

