62,879 Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 974,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 509,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

