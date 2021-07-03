653,008 Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 653,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,892,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.30% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,245 shares of company stock valued at $554,078. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

