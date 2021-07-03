720,368 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,000. Alpha Capital Acquisition comprises 0.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,576. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

