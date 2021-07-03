7,265 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,265 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. SEA accounts for 1.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.70. 1,874,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.02. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

