$770.15 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce sales of $770.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $767.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $803.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

