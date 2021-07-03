80,000 Shares in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vinci Partners Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $383,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $3,207,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $23,189,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $777.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

