805,410 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 805,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000. New Vista Acquisition comprises 0.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,382,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,997,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVSAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 19,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,877. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

