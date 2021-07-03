8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $443,791.45 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $443,791.45 and $55,475.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

