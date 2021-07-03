8PAY Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. 8PAY has a market cap of $439,624.96 and approximately $32,588.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00138240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00169622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.41 or 0.99822634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

