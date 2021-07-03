8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of 8X8 worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

