908,921 Shares in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 908,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,000. Crescent Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 2.91% of Crescent Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,779,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,433,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,652,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,123,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSA shares. Benchmark started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

