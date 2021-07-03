$922.94 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $922.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.31 million to $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $23,614,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

