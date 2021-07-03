9,898 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.77. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

