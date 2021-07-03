Aavegotchi (GHST) One Day Volume Tops $12.51 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $34.19 million and $12.51 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018189 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 716.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00746679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 38,701,641 coins and its circulating supply is 35,221,677 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

