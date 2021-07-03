AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,197.17

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,197.17 ($28.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 4,587 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,197.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

