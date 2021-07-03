Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $288,340.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.98 or 0.00750916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00080851 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

