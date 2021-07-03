Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.43% of Acceleron Pharma worth $35,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $120,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,254,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 237,807 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,518 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLRN opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

