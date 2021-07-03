ACoconut Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $629,370.20 and $136,724.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

