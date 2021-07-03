Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0100 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $14.33 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.67 or 0.06407211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01459312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00403265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00165002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00620871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00419330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00339430 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

