ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Financial Survey

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACV Auctions and Paysafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 18.67 -$41.02 million N/A N/A Paysafe N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Paysafe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and Paysafe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 7 4 0 2.36 Paysafe 0 0 8 0 3.00

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.87%. Paysafe has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.36%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Paysafe.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A Paysafe N/A -0.08% -0.02%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Paysafe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

