Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.07). Adient reported earnings of ($2.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,266. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

