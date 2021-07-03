Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,242 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,879 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Adobe worth $824,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,751,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $593.07. 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $594.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

