Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Adshares has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $48,726.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,604,683 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.