Adshares Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $48,112.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,604,683 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

