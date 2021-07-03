ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $983.49 million, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. Analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

