Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE AVK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.37. 77,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 752,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 166,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.