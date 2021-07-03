Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE AVK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.37. 77,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.