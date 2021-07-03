Advisory Services & Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 281,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26,071.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. 539,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,566. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30.

