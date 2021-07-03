Aeternity Price Down 3.8% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $34.45 million and $5.84 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,380,123 coins and its circulating supply is 339,559,180 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

