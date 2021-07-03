AGAr Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,978.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $273.58 or 0.00789826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AGAr has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AGAr has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $76,978.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00140236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.00 or 0.99989647 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.